Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Max Appliance Repair Oshawa
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Oshawa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Max Appliance Repair Oshawa offers the professional and affordable appliance repair services for your fridge, dishwasher, washer, dryer, stove and oven. The best part is that our experienced and licensed technicians will handle any brand or make of your appliance. So if you need any help today, call us for our same-day repair service in Oshawa!


    Services
    • Fridge repair
    • dishwasher repair
    • washer repair
    • dryer repair
    • stove repair
    • oven repair
    Service areas
    Oshawa and ON
    Address
    285 Taunton Rd E, Suite 1902
    L1G 3V2 Oshawa
    Canada
    +1-2897689255 maxappliancerepairoshawa.ca
      Add SEO element