Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Basement Renovations London
Restoration & Renovation in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Basement Renovations London, Basement Renovations London Basement Renovations London Other spaces
    Basement Renovations London, Basement Renovations London Basement Renovations London Other spaces
    Basement Renovations London, Basement Renovations London Basement Renovations London Other spaces
    +5
    Basement Renovations London

    Business Email: basementrenoslondon@gmail.com

    We're a local business dedicated to providing our clients with superior renovation solutions. We've been in the industry for years and our contractors are licensed and insured so you can feel confident about having our crew come in to work on your basement or any other area in your home.

     


    Services
    • kitchen renovations
    • bathroom renovation
    • demolition
    • flooring
    • plumbing
    • electrical
    • kitchen renovations near me
    • bathroom renovation in London
    • demolition near me
    • plumbing near Ontario
    • flooring near me
    • kitchen renovations in London
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    570 Proudfoot Ln #812
    N6H 4Z1 London
    Canada
    +1-2267992117 www.basementrenovationslondon.com
      Add SEO element