Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vitalpoint Church
Other Businesses in Strathroy
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Hey there! If you're new here at Vitalpoint Church, we want you to feel at home. No matter your background or current situation, just know that this is a safe place, and we’re so glad to have you here. We also want you to know that there's a place at Vitalpoint Church that's perfect for you. Church is so much more than just a Sunday morning gathering! Below, you will find all sorts of opportunities to take that next step of faith.


    Service areas
    Strathroy
    Address
    5182 Egremont Dr, ON
    N7G 3H3 Strathroy
    Canada
    +1-5192991344 vitalpointchurch.com
      Add SEO element