Hey there! If you're new here at Vitalpoint Church, we want you to feel at home. No matter your background or current situation, just know that this is a safe place, and we’re so glad to have you here. We also want you to know that there's a place at Vitalpoint Church that's perfect for you. Church is so much more than just a Sunday morning gathering! Below, you will find all sorts of opportunities to take that next step of faith.



