At Lumara Homes, we specialize in custom home building and major renovations. We have a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about delivering the highest quality craftsmanship. We service all of Toronto, and we are dedicated to working closely with our clients to ensure that their vision becomes a reality. Whether you are looking to build your dream home from scratch or renovate your existing home, we would be honoured to help you bring your vision to life. Contact us today to learn more about our services and how we can help you create the home of your dreams. Toronto, Etobicoke, Scarborough, North York, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Thornhill, Woodbridge, Markham, Aurora, Newmarket, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Milton and more...