Vibes Auto Spa
    • Here at Vibes Auto Spa we are committed to providing the highest quality auto detailing in Hamilton and surrounding areas. We use professional-grade products and we will return your vehicle back looking immaculate and far better than before. If you are looking for car detailing, look no further.


    We offer a vast selection of car detailing services such as interior and exterior detailing, paint correction, ceramic coating, waxing, and tinting. We also can create custom packages specifically for your liking. 


    We follow a series of steps to ensure the best customer service experience and auto quality control check. Vibes Auto Spa is committed to providing top-notch auto detailing that brings the joy of a new car vibe!


    Services that we offer but not limited to include:

     

    Vehicle Interior & Exterior Cleaning

    Car Interior Detail

    Ceramic Coating

    Car Wash

    Car Wash Supreme

    Headlight Restoration

    Car Sealant/Wax

    Seat Shampooing

    SUV, Truck, or Van: Interior & Exterior Detailing

     

    Check out this review from one of our regular customers:

     

    “We booked our appointment only a few days in advance and they got us in so quickly. We got our windshield tinted and the work is absolutely amazing. They were fast, efficient and we will definitely be back. I will be recommending them to all our friends and family!”

     

    If you need any type of car detailing service in Hamilton, Ontario and surrounding areas. Call us today!


    Vibes Auto Spa

    76 Harlowe Rd #2, Hamilton, ON L8W 3R6, Canada

    647-557-5185

    ceramic coating

    Hamilton
    76 Harlowe Rd #2
    L8W 3R6 Hamilton
    Canada
    +1-6475575185 vibesautospa.com
