Spa Haven Boutique for the Body is a luxury beauty salon in Vancouver. We are passionate about our clients and we strive for them feeling their very best in both their mind and body. We aim to bring them peace and confidence through our range of facial and massage services. We are the leading Vancouver beauty salon.

At Spa Haven, our mission is to provide a serene environment with luxurious and personalized healing services. We want all our clients to feel safe and well cared for. Relaxation is our ultimate goal.

Services that we offer but not limited to include:

Facial

Massage

Waxing

Nails

Brow and Lash

Professional Makeup

We specialize in Advanced Skincare Treatments and Body Massage. If you are experiencing acne, scaring or pigmentation, loss of elasticity, or wrinkles we can help you. We also give the best pedicures in town! Come and relax with a cup of tea and cuddle from our therapy Dog Milo, known as the “Chief Happiness Officer.” Our treatments are centered around quality products, attention to detail and client relaxation.

Check out this review from one of our regular customers:

“Brandi is wonderful. Spa Haven has so many great services and offerings. It's time to pamper yourself. The Hydrofacial is amazing, what a cool device - it sucks out all the debris and gives your skin a real glow.”

Spa Haven Boutique for the Body is Vancouver’s luxury spa sanctuary. Visit us today!

CONTACT:

Spa Haven Boutique for the Body

2585 W 16th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6K 3B9, Canada

+1 778-388-7761

vancouver nail spa

Google Driving Instructions



