Custom Bathrooms
Bathroom Designers in Vaughan
    • Alliance Millwork Vaughan creates gorgeous custom bathrooms using elegantly designed, intelligent and modern cabinetry. We offer custom-made vanities, cabinets, and storage to help make your bathroom more functional and perfectly harmonized with the rest of your home.  From design to installation, we handle every step of your bathroom renovation project, including the manufacturing of the cabinetry.We also design built-in medicine cabinets, mirrored cabinets, as well as storage and cabinetry systems for above your washer and dryer. Visit our Vaughan custom bathrooms showroom to see the many styles, materials, and finishes we offer to fit your specifications, style, and budget.


    Services
    Custom Bathrooms, custom-made vanities, and cabinets
    Service areas
    Vaughan
    Address
    97 Buttermill Ave
    L4K3X2 Vaughan
    Canada
    +1-9057617474 alliancemillwork.ca/custom-bathrooms-cabinets-vanities
