Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Elite Roofing Halifax
Roofers in Halifax
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Roofing Halifax
  • Roof Installation Halifax
  • Roof Repair Halifax
  • Siding Halifax
  • Commercial Roof Halifax
  • Roofing Contractor Halifax
  • Bedford Roofing
  • Dartmouth Roofing
  • Sackville Roofing
  • Metal Roofing Nova Scotia
  • Metal Roof Halifax
  • Shingle Roof Halifax
  • Cedar roof halifax
  • Roofing company halifax
  • halifax roofing
  • roofing companies halifax
  • halifax roofing contractors
  • roofing services halifax
  • metal roofs nova scotia
  • metal roof nova scotia
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Residential roofing in Halifax and commercial roofing is our speciality. We work across the Halifax Regional Municipality. Elite Roofing Halifax was built on quality work and customer service. We use the highest quality roofing products to ensure that our certified roofing services in Halifax are built to last. We listen to our customers, provide them with the most reliable and long-lasting roofing services. We provide our customers with a detailed estimate for the roofing work required. We guarantee on all our roofing installations and even provide a manufacturer warranty so that our costumers receive the maximum value for the money they invest into their roof.


    Service areas
    Halifax and NS
    Address
    2448 Brunswick Street
    B3K 5X1 Halifax
    Canada
    +1-9025100104 eliteroofinghalifax.com
      Add SEO element