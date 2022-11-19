



Over the past 25 years, I have taken a few “scenic trips” along my road to a gratifying career in clinical Pediatrics. This included a transition from General Surgery residency and a recent transition into Executive coaching. I credit my mentors, family, friends and patients for fostering my patient to help others, as they have helped me.

In 2020, I worked with a physician executive coach. This experience was transformative and led me to pursue coaching training myself. I was inspired to learn the framework of Executive coaching myself. I subsequently went on to complete my training as an Executive Coach through Erickson International.

Bringing coaching techniques to my clinical role as a practicing Pediatrician in multi-disciplinary teams, medical leader, and medical educator has been immensely gratifying and has become a great catalyst to inspire effectiveness of our delivery of care to patients and their families.

My Executive Coaching training and support has brought me increased satisfaction as a parent, competitive athlete, partner and friend. I am also a Pediatric Obesity specialist and researcher with a MSc in exercise physiology. I am qualified to support you with decisions around your aspirations for physical and mental performance.

I look forward to partnering with you as your coach to Coframe your passions, aspirations, and priorities in a fun and light hearted way which will leave us both inspired and focused.

