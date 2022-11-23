Your browser is out-of-date.

The Surani Clinic
Other Businesses in Toronto
    • The "Surani Clinic" located in Leaside, Toronto, specializes in Anti-Aging and Medical Aesthetic treatments such as laser skin rejuvenation, laser skin tightening, laser facials and laser hair removal. We offer top notch services that helps decrease your early signs of aging and improve your complexion.

    The founder and the director is Habibah Surani, a Malaysian trained physician with more than 20 years of medical experience with anti-aging laser and other cosmetic treatments. She provides a clinically informed approach to medical aesthetics, anti-aging therapy and laser treatments.




    Services
    • Laser Facial Toronto
    • Anti Aging clinic Toronto
    • Laser Hair Removal Toronto
    • Laser Skin Rejuvenation Toronto
    • Best laser Hair Removal Toronto
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    1675 Bayview Ave, ON
    M4G 3C1 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4165100100 www.suraniclinic.com
