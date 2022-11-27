Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hague Group
Home Appliances in Whitby
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Hague group specialize in new construction, residential and commercial renovations. We are particularly passionate about kitchen, bathroom and full basements renovations. Our team can tackle everything from complex large projects to smaller scale jobs. Fuelled by our commitment to excellence, we go the extra mile to make sure clients are completely satisfied with our work. Every project begins with a FREE onsite consultation.


    Services
    • General Contractor
    • kitchen Renovation
    • Basement Renovation
    • Construction company
    • Home renovation contractors
    Service areas
    Whitby
    Address
    105 Consumers Dr, ON
    L1N 1C4 Whitby
    Canada
    +1-9054424297 www.haguegroup.ca
      Add SEO element