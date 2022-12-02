Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
George Courey Inc.
Other Businesses in Laval
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • George Courey Inc. is a producer and distributor of linens and textiles in North America. The company supplies to hospitality, healthcare and surgical industries. Products supplied include: Towels, bed linens, pillows, mattress protectors, surgical gowns, bathrobes, aprons and more.


    Services
    • Textile Company
    • Fabric Store
    • Linen Fabric
    • hospitality Products
    • aprons
    Address
    6620 Rue Ernest-Cormier
    H7C 2T5 Laval
    Canada
    +1-4506616620 www.georgecourey.com
    Legal disclosure

    Textile Company, hospitality Products, healthcare Products, surgical Products, Towels, bed linens, pillows, mattress protectors, surgical gowns, bathrobes, aprons, Fabric Stores, Online Fabric Store, Linen Fabric


      Add SEO element