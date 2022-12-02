George Courey Inc. is a producer and distributor of linens and textiles in North America. The company supplies to hospitality, healthcare and surgical industries. Products supplied include: Towels, bed linens, pillows, mattress protectors, surgical gowns, bathrobes, aprons and more.
- Services
- Textile Company
- Fabric Store
- Linen Fabric
- hospitality Products
- aprons
- Address
-
6620 Rue Ernest-Cormier
H7C 2T5 Laval
Canada
+1-4506616620 www.georgecourey.com
Legal disclosure
Textile Company, hospitality Products, healthcare Products, surgical Products, Towels, bed linens, pillows, mattress protectors, surgical gowns, bathrobes, aprons, Fabric Stores, Online Fabric Store, Linen Fabric