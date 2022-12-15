Business Email: webinquiry@healthworksregina.com

If you are in need of massage therapy in Regina, SK, as well as acupuncture, chiropractic adjustments or other health treatments, HealthWorks Physiotherapy, Massage Therapy & Acupuncture is here to help. Our HealthWorks is proud to be the FIRST clinic in all of Western Canada to have registered massage therapists also qualified in medical acupuncture. The specific treatments available from HealthWorks Physiotherapy, Massage Therapy & Acupuncture include acupuncture, electro-acupuncture, massage therapy, EXSTORE, traction therapy, laser therapy, muscle stimulation, TENS, IFC therapy, sports therapy, athletic taping, K-taping, myofascial release, hot stone massage, chiropractic adjustments, custom orthotics, bracing and more. Call today!

Business Hour: Monday 7:15am–8pm, Tuesday 8am–8pm, Wednesday 7:15am–8pm, Thursday 8am–8pm, Friday 9am–7pm, Saturday 9am–6pm, Sunday-Closed

Owner Name: Ken Ansell