Greg Clarke Kelowna Royal Lepage Realtor
Real Estate Agents in Kelowna, BC
    • Top Kelowna Realtor for Royal Lepage Kelowna for over 15yrs Listing and Selling homes, Apartments, Condos, single family homes and commercial real estate. Serving all of the okanagan from Peachland, West Kelowna, Glenrosa, Lakeview Heights, Upper Mission, Lower Mission, East Kelowna. Glenmore, North Glenmore, Rutland and Blackmountain with exceptional customer service Giving whatever it takes to find you the home of your dreams.

    Services
    • Kelowna realtor
    • best Kelowna real estate agent
    • Top real estate agent Kelowna
    • Sell home in Kelowna
    • Buy homes in Kelowna
    Service areas
    Kelowna and Kelowna, BC
    Address
    1-1890 Cooper Rd
    V1Y-8B7 Kelowna, BC
    Canada
    +1-2508699119 gregsellskelowna.com
