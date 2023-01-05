Your browser is out-of-date.

Lens &amp; Frames Optical
Other Businesses in Cambridge
    • Lens & Frames Optical Inc. is an optical store located in the heart of Cambridge, Ontario. We are dedicated to provide our customers with the highest standard of professional eye care. Our qualified and licensed Opticians are committed to deliver the friendly and genuine service aimed to deliver best out of our greatest selection of eye wear.


    Contact EMail:

    info@lensandframes.ca


    Business Hours

    Monday to Friday: 09:30 - 07:00

    Saturday : 10:00 - 05:00

    Sunday - Closed

    Services
    Optical Store
    Service areas
    Cambridge
    Address
    425 Hespeler Road, Unit 7
    N1R 6J2 Cambridge
    Canada
    +1-5192671888 lensandframes.ca
