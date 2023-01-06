Ven-Tech Subsea is a Canadian owned and operated commercial diving and ROV company, specializing in underwater inspections, underwater construction and Remote Operated Vehicle operations. Our team of professional Divers and ROV Pilots/Technicians provide marine construction, underwater civil engineering, salvage/recovery, underwater inspections and demolition services nationwide and are available for any marine or underwater project at a moments notice. Ven-Tech Subsea is committed to delivering a high quality service in an efficient and safe manner, within agreed budget and schedule constraints.



