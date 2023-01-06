Your browser is out-of-date.

Ven -Tech Subsea
Other Businesses in Regina
    • Ven-Tech Subsea is a Canadian owned and operated commercial diving and ROV company, specializing in underwater inspections, underwater construction and Remote Operated Vehicle operations. Our team of professional Divers and ROV Pilots/Technicians provide marine construction, underwater civil engineering, salvage/recovery, underwater inspections and demolition services nationwide and are available for any marine or underwater project at a moments notice. Ven-Tech Subsea is committed to delivering a high quality service in an efficient and safe manner, within agreed budget and schedule constraints.


    Services
    • Diving Contractor
    • Remote Visual Inspection
    • Reservoir Cleaning Services
    • Commercial Diving Services
    • Reservoir Inspection Services
    • Commercial Diving Contractor
    • Underwater Inspection Services
    Service areas
    Regina
    Address
    2737 Quance St, SK
    S4V 3B9 Regina
    Canada
    +1-6042303022 ven-techsubsea.ca
