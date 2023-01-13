Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
WorkTime
Windows in Woodbridge
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • WorkTime - is the only unique non-invasive, pure productivity monitoring software on the market. 20+ years of experience.

    Trusted by medical, insurance, banking, educational, charity,

    IT and government organizations.

    Successfully works on large volumes for years, remaining both, the software and the database, stable.

    Services
    employee monitoring
    Service areas
    Software development and Woodbridge
    Address
    3737 Major Mackenzie Dr. #42477, Canada
    L4H 3M2 Woodbridge
    Canada
    +1-8777178469 www.worktime.com
    Legal disclosure
    1. Monitor work from home

    Monitor your not-in-office employees with WorkTime!

    Best prices on the market!

    Create an “in-office” environment.

    Keep productivity at a good level.

    Receive real time information about logins/logouts, active/idle times and more!

    2 Monitor attendance.

    Monitor and improve attendance.

    Monitor employee computer idle time, track logins/logouts.

    Equip yourself with the information if the employees actually perform during the day.

    3 Monitor active & idle times.

    Long lunches, chatting with coworkers, frequent coffee breaks, using Internet, software and company’s computers for personal needs – all these activities increase idle time and, as a result, negatively affect productivity level. With WorkTime you get an exact picture of how your employees use company’s computers when they are actually idle and active during the working hours.

    4 Monitor in cloud or on-premise

    WorkTime can work as a cloud-based service (WorkTime Cloud) or as an on-premises software. With our cloud-based monitoring service we fully take care of your monitoring process and data; monitoring results are kept on our servers. With the on-premises solution all monitoring data is kept on your servers/computers.

      Add SEO element