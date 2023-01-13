GVA Plumbing & Heating Ltd. is a Langley plumbing company with over 24 years of skilled plumbing experience. We are fully licensed and bonded, so you can rest assured that you are in good hands. Our team takes pride in being professional and ensuring personalized service. We have you covered for all your plumbing, water heating, and gas needs. We are only a quick phone call away and can be reached whenever you need us.
Business Hour: Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm
Owner Name: Mehmet Eraslan
- Service areas
- Langley and BC
- Address
-
20623 66A Ave
V2Y 2Y4 Langley
Canada
+1-6047208758 gvaplumbing.com