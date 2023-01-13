Ama Studio is a Toronto-based multi-disciplinary design studio founded by Agathe Corbet focusing on all things interiors.

We offer interior design and decorating services for residential and boutique commercial projects, we photography homes and hospitality venues for advertising and editorial publications and we are working on our second furniture collection.

Agathe is an interior stylist, designer and photographer. Her signature style is minimalist but never sterile. She is passionate about designing interiors that are warm, relaxed yet sophisticated and approchable. She has designed over 60 interiors across Canada, Australia and France and her projects have been featured in numerous interior design magazines including Elle Decor.