Ama Studio – Toronto
Interior Designers & Decorators in Toronto
Reviews (0)
    Cottage Makeover
    Cottage Makeover, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Single family home
    Cottage Makeover, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Single family home
    +8
    Cottage Makeover
    Yoga Studio
    Yoga Studio, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Commercial spaces
    Yoga Studio, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Commercial spaces
    +2
    Yoga Studio
    Cremorne Residence
    Cremorne Residence, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Small bedroom
    Cremorne Residence, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Study/office
    +9
    Cremorne Residence
    Vegan Coffee Shop
    Vegan Coffee Shop, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Commercial spaces
    Vegan Coffee Shop, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Commercial spaces
    +5
    Vegan Coffee Shop
    Apartment Renovation
    Apartment Renovation, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Small kitchens
    Apartment Renovation, Ama Studio - Toronto Ama Studio - Toronto Study/office
    +13
    Apartment Renovation

    Ama Studio is a Toronto-based multi-disciplinary design studio founded by Agathe Corbet focusing on all things interiors.

    We offer interior design and decorating services for residential and boutique commercial projects, we photography homes and hospitality venues for advertising and editorial publications and we are working on our second furniture collection. 

    Agathe is an interior stylist, designer and photographer. Her signature style is minimalist but never sterile. She is passionate about designing interiors that are warm, relaxed yet sophisticated and approchable. She has designed over 60 interiors across Canada, Australia and France and her projects have been featured in numerous interior design magazines including Elle Decor. 

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decoration
    • Residential design
    • Commercial Design
    • Interior Photography
    • Photography
    • Airbnb Design
    • Interior Styling
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    50 Power Street
    0000 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6477611806 www.amastudio.ca
