Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Foster Janitorial – Commercial Cleaning Company
General Contractors in Kelowna
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Foster Janitorial is a high quality commercial cleaning and janitorial company in Kelowna BC doing office cleaning, floor scrubbing, Warehouse cleaning, Industrial cleaning, From Health Care and Institution cleaning, strata residential cleaning, commercial office cleaning, Airport cleaning and retail store cleaning. We service all of Kelowna from Lower mission, East Kelowna, Downtown Kelowna, Glenmore, Rutland, Black Mountain, Mountain View, orchard park, west kelowna, Peachland, OK university, Lake country, all with exceptional customer service and attention to detail to make your facility sparkle.

    Services
    • Cleaning
    • Cleaning service Kelowna
    • Cleaning service near me
    Service areas
    Kelowna
    Address
    1160 Sunset Drive
    197 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-2507177979 fosterjanitorial.com/kelowna
    Legal disclosure

    Foster Janitorial is a high quality commercial cleaning and janitorial company in Kelowna BC doing office cleaning, floor scrubbing, Warehouse cleaning, Industrial cleaning, From Health Care and Institution cleaning, strata residential cleaning, commercial office cleaning, Airport cleaning and retail store cleaning. We service all of Kelowna from Lower mission, East Kelowna, Downtown Kelowna, Glenmore, Rutland, Black Mountain, Mountain View, orchard park, west kelowna, Peachland, OK university, Lake country, all with exceptional customer service and attention to detail to make your facility sparkle.

      Add SEO element