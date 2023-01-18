Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Filipino Hero
Other Businesses in Waterloo
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Filipino Hero is an International membership company that offers discounts, perks and privileges to Overseas Filipinos Workers (OFWs) and all Filipinos who are residents of other countries. These discounts, perks and privileges range from medical emergency fund, insurance discount, pension fund, hotels, gasoline, pharmacies, airlines to brand name products to mention a few.

    Services
    • philippines discount coupons
    • airbnb coupon philippines
    • coupons philippines
    • western union promo code philippines
    • filipino veterans benefits
    Service areas
    Waterloo
    Address
    A-12 550 Parkside Drive
    N2L 5V4 Waterloo
    Canada
    +1-5197451136 thefilipinohero.com
      Add SEO element