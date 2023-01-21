Toronto Wig Studio is located within award winning Define Hair Studio. We are your top destination for all hair alternative needs. Our private studio and a team of talented and caring hairstylists is offering Human Wigs, Synthetic Wigs, Hair Toppers, Hair Extensions, as well as, Custom Wig Colouring and Cuts. If you are suffering from Alopecia, thinning hair or going thru Cancer Chemo Treatments we can help you restore your confidence and help you achieve your desired hair look! This is where the magic happens! Visit us for "All things pretty"
- Services
- Wig Shop Vaughan
- Human Hair Wigs
- Hair Toppers shop
- Lace Front Wigs
- Wigs Near Me
- Wigs in Toronto
- Wig Shop
- Wig Store
- Wig Store Near Me
- Hair Toppers Near Me
- Hair Pieces
- Show all 11 services
- Service areas
- Vaughan
- Address
-
200 Windflower Gate Unit #6, ON
L4L 9L3 Vaughan
Canada
+1-9052657444 torontowigstudio.com