Since 2012, Monki has been evolving Calgary’s A.M. dining experience via innovative food, an eclectic atmosphere & friendly service. We embrace Calgary’s energetic brunch movement by serving up creative twists on favourite breakfast classics. At the heart of what we do is always to connect with the community through our love of food, art & music.
- Calgary, AB
-
1420 9 Ave SE #4
T2G 0T4 Calgary, AB
Canada
+1-4034537131 www.monkibistro.ca