Facials by Minna
Other Businesses in Kelowna
    • With over 15yrs Experience as Kelowna’s Best Skin care treatments, esthetician for acne, and problem skin. Skin Care Expert Specializing in Traditional European style Facials, Chemical Peel, 4 layer Facial, eye lift and Waxing. Helping people throughout Kelowna BC. From Upper Mission, Lower Mission, Kettle Valley, Glenmore, Rutland, Black Mountain, Downtown Kelowna, East Kelowna, West Kelowna, Orchard Park, UBCO, Lake Country and anywhere else from her beautiful home skin care spa. We help remove the signs of aging and make your skin radiant and beautiful.

    Services
    Skin care, Day Spa, and Beauty
    Service areas
    Kelowna
    Address
    720 McClure Rd
    113 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-2507648761 facialskelowna.com
