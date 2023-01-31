Jasmine Hague is a realtor dedicated to turning dreams into reality for buyers and sellers at all levels. After nearly a decade of working as a project manager for a construction company that provides high-end renovations for residential homeowners, she took a particular interest in real estate. Initially, she decided to take on home-flipping projects with her husband, a general contractor. After learning more about the industry, she decided to pursue a career in real estate. In addition to providing the tools to anyone interested in building, investing, or rehabbing properties, Jasmine enjoys sharing her knowledge with clients hoping to achieve their real estate dream. Jasmine is proud to offer her services in both English and French.