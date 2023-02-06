Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Premium
Advantage Electric
Electricians in Hamilton
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Electrical Services
  • Electrician
  • Electricians in Hamilton
  • Lighting Installation and Repair
    • Advantage Electric is a team of licensed and top-notch electricians in Hamilton, Ontario. Our team of certified electricians are among the most experienced in the city and have worked on projects ranging from small home wiring tasks to large industrial rewiring projects. We aim to provide our clients with prompt service and low overall cost, while offering high levels of quality and experience.

    Learn more about the best Electricians in Hamilton Ontario at https://advantageelectric.ca/info@advantageelectric.caFiddlers Green Postal Office, Box Hamilton, ON Canada L9G 4X1(289) 799-4246


    Service areas
    • Hamilton
    • Ancaster
    • Dundas
    • Hamilton Mountain
    • Downtown Hamilton
    • Burlington
    • Oakville
    • Stoney Creek
    • Brantford
    Address
    Fiddlers Green Postal Office, Box 81115
    L9G 4X1 Hamilton
    Canada
    +1-2897994246 advantageelectric.ca
