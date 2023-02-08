Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
North Western Synthetic Grass
Other Businesses in Surrey
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • North Western Synthetic Grass (NWSG) provides artificial grass installation services to residential and commercial customers in the Greater Vancouver, BC area. Whether you call it artificial grass, artificial turf, fake grass or synthetic grass, our team are the local experts.We've done thousands of installs from West Vancouver to Richmond to Langley and would be thrilled to install synthetic grass in your yard next! We also do putting greens, athletic fields and sell wholesale artificial grass. Give us a call today for a free estimate in minutes and an on-site quote within days!

    Business Hour: Monday to Friday 7am-4pm

    Services
    • North Western Synthetic Grass
    • Lawn Care Service
    Service areas
    Surrey and BC
    Address
    201-5327 192nd St
    V3S 8E5 Surrey
    Canada
    +1-7782428833 nwsg.ca
      Add SEO element