Define Hair Studio
    • Define Hair Studio is the best hair salon in Vaughan. Offering haircuts, hair treatments, Bellami hair extensions, hair colouring services (root touch up, highlights, balayage) and wigs, and hair toppers. Our professional and friendly staff tells amazing stories with hair and specializes in gorgeous hair colouring make overs and luxury Bellami hair extensions. We are here to make your hair dreams come true while building long-lasting relationships. We want to make your beauty experience the best and happiest part of your day. Visit us for all your hair needs!


    Services
    • hair salon
    • hair salon near me
    • balayage
    • hair extensions
    • hair cut
    Service areas
    Vaughan, ON
    Address
    200 Windflower Gate Unit #6
    L4L 9L3 Vaughan, ON
    Canada
    +1-9052657444 definehair.ca
