Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Adore Your Kitchen
Kitchen Planners in Milton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Adore Your Kitchen has been remodeling kitchens and refacing kitchen cabinets in

    homes across Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington and the surrounding area

    since 2008. We're a kitchen remodeling company known for affordable, stylish

    kitchen upgrades. Clients have given dozens of 5-star ratings for our work

    turning kitchens into high-functioning showcase spaces. It's how we've won the

    HomeStars “Best Of” Award six years running. Updating layouts, cabinet refacing

    or full-scale renovations - we've mastered the art of kitchen remodeling. All

    work is completed by licensed and bonded experts. We also offer generous

    warranties. Call today to get your free project estimate.

    Services
    • kitchen remodel near me
    • kitchen renovation Milton
    • Milton kitchen renovations
    • kitchen renovations Milton
    • kitchen renovation company Milton
    • kitchen remodeling companies near me
    • kitchen renovation near me
    • kitchen cabinet refacing near me
    • kitchen refacing
    • refacing kitchen cabinets
    • kitchen cabinet designs
    • cabinet refacing near me
    • kitchen remodeling
    • best kitchen remodelers near me
    • kitchen remodeling company
    • kitchen remodeling contractor near me
    • Kitchen cabinet accessories
    • Kitchen design ideas
    • Show all 18 services
    Service areas
    • Etobicoke
    • Rexdale
    • Mississauga
    • Oakville
    • Burlington
    • Waterdown
    • Hamilton
    • Ancaster
    • Brampton
    • Caledon
    • Georgetown
    • Milton
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Company awards
    Awarded 🏆 Best of HomeStars for 5 years in a row.
    Address
    830 Chambers Place
    L9T 6A5 Milton
    Canada
    +1-6472296318 www.adoreyourkitchen.ca
    Legal disclosure

    'Adore Your Kitchen ' provides superior home improvement services for home owners

    throughout the GTA -West area.

    Our specialty is 'Kitchen Refacing', which is a process of changing the doors and

    sides of your existing kitchen and replacing them with updated door styles and

    colors. This process saves the homeowner a lot of money and the end product

    looks just like a brand new kitchen!

    In most houses, the interior cupboards are absolutely fine and they don't

    need changing, so why would you want to pay for something you already own?

    Specialties: Kitchen Cabinet Refacing

      Add SEO element