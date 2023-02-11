Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ora Flooring and Stairs
Flooring in Whitby
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ora Flooring and Stairs, Ora Flooring and Stairs Ora Flooring and Stairs Floors
    Ora Flooring and Stairs, Ora Flooring and Stairs Ora Flooring and Stairs Floors
    Ora Flooring and Stairs, Ora Flooring and Stairs Ora Flooring and Stairs Floors
    +3
    Ora Flooring and Stairs

    Established as a family owned business, today Ora Flooring is one of the leading design flooring service providers based in Whitby. We started off as a passion project and over the years we have grown into a huge team of highly dedicated professionals catering to Kitchener, Hamilton, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Courtice, Bowmanville and the surrounding region. We continue to add more areas as a result of ever-increasing customer demand.


    Services
    • Hardwood Flooring
    • Laminate Flooring
    • Vinyl Flooring
    • Whitby Flooring Store
    • Flooring Store
    • laminate flooring supplier
    • solid hardwood flooring
    • laminate flooring near me
    • Hardwood Flooring near me
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Whitby
    Address
    114 Dundas Street East, ON
    L1N 2H7 Whitby
    Canada
    +1-2896005471 oraflooringandstairs.ca
      Add SEO element