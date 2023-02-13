Indoor Environmental exists to identify our clients’ problems and assist them in understanding, addressing, and solving them. We leverage our skills, experience and knowledge of several niche topics to provide insight that helps our clients meet legislative compliance and helps to keep their staff, the public and our communities safe.





We have a strong, employee-centric, relationship-based company culture. Our staff are not a number, but an integral part of our success. Leadership is aware that a strong team is how a company achieves growth. With a focus on loyalty, competence, empathy, respect and communication, our team continues to excel. Many of the services we offer directly correlate to the health, safety and overall wellbeing of our clients and their staff; we do not take this responsibility lightly. Indoor Environmental has been servicing all of Southern Ontario since 1996.





We would welcome the opportunity to provide the following services:





Designated Substance Surveys (DSS), Environmental Site Assessments (ESA), Asbestos Assessment, Sampling and Analysis, Online Asbestos and Hazardous Materials Database, WHMIS Management Database, Online Worker Training Database and Repository, Health and Safety Training and Consulting, Industrial Hygiene Chemical Air Sampling, Sound Level Surveying, Indoor Air Quality Investigations





Mould Assessment, Sampling and Analysis, Sewer and Storm Water Sampling and Analysis, Soil Leachate Testing, and Post Fire Sampling, Clearance, and Consulting.





We have experienced Senior Industrial Hygiene staff who have worked in Occupational Health & Safety for 30 years. We have staff with widely recognized designations and educational requirements in our field. Our firm is insured and WSIB covered with no lost time injuries in our 25+ years.





Trust - Our consultants are reliable, professional and trustworthy. We are committed to solving problems for the individuals, companies and communities we serve. We pride ourselves on excellent customer relations and customer retention; our customer’s concerns are our concerns.





Service - At IES, quality of service is our number one priority. We don’t just pride ourselves on high-quality deliverables; we ensure our clients see us as a leading educational resource.





Problem Solving - Simply put, we identify problems and provide solutions. Our clients have been allowing us to aid in Health and Safety concerns and Legislative Compliance since 1996.





Pricing - With lower overhead than our larger competitors and hands-on management approach, we can offer excellent service at excellent rates. Whether large or small, our projects have a cost advantage.





“Our product is peace of mind”











