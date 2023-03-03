Your browser is out-of-date.

Strik Baldinelli Moniz Ltd.
Engineering offices in Kitchener
    • SBM is an established multi-disciplinary Planning, Ontario Land Surveying, Civil, Structural, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering firm with offices in London and Kitchener, providing engineering services to a variety of private and public sector clients across Ontario. The firm currently employs over 95 planners, surveyors, engineers, engineers-in-training, technologists, technicians, and administrative personnel. SBM is proud to provide cost effective, timely solutions to architects, developers and contractors across the province.

    Services
    • Structural Engineering
    • Civil Engineering
    • Mechanical Engineering
    • Electrical Engineering
    • Building Design
    • Planning
    Address
    1415 Huron Rd Suite 225, ON
    N2R 0L3 Kitchener
    Canada
    +1-5197258093 www.sbmltd.ca
