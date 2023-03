Our firm specializes in a magnitude of real estate asset classes. All of our appraisers are in good standing with Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC). We offer a variety of services in all areas of real estate appraisal and consulting in Toronto and Surrounding areas such as but not limited to Barrie, Mississauga, Oakville, Brampton, Pickering, Ajax, Richmond Hill, Aurora, Newmarket, and more.