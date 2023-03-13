Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Katie Beauty and Wellness
Other Businesses in Vancouver
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to Katie Beauty & Wellness to experience the highest quality of our services: Manicure, Pedicure, Waxing and Eyelash Extension. Our technicians are certified, well trained using the latest technique and newest products in the nail industry. We carry a large selection of nail polish and gel color.


    Services
    • Nail salon
    • Nail salon in Vancouver
    • nail extensions in Vancouver
    • Lip Blushing in Vancouver
    • Lash extensions in Vancouver
    • Microblading in Vancouver
    Service areas
    Vancouver
    Address
    1367 Richards St
    V6B 3G7 Vancouver
    Canada
    +1-6044233118 www.katiebeauty.ca
      Add SEO element