LightHouse Dental Kingston
Other Businesses in Kingston
Reviews (0)
    • LightHouse Dental Kingston is a family and emergency dental practice providing comprehensive dental care in the heart of Kingston, Ontario. Our experienced and highly skilled team of dentists, hygienists, and support staff utilize the latest technology and techniques to ensure our patients receive the best possible care in a safe and comfortable environment. Our services include routine checkups, cleanings, fillings, crowns, bridges and more – all aimed at helping our patients achieve and maintain a healthy, beautiful smile. We understand that convenience is important for a good experience, which is why we offer flexible scheduling 7 days a week and we always accept new patients.


    Services
    • Kingston Dentist
    • Dentist Kingston Ontario
    • Emergency Dentist
    • Best dentist in Kingston
    • Kingston Ontario Dentist
    • Dentist near me
    Service areas
    Kingston
    Address
    1716 Bath Rd
    K7M 4Y2 Kingston
    Canada
    +1-6137775151 www.kingston.lighthousedental.ca
