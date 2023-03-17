Business Email: info@crossroadscollective.ca

The mission of Crossroads Collective is to provide our clients with the best mental and physical care possible by offering multiple therapeutic services at one location in Langley, BC. We put the personnel wellness of our clients first, and we have multiple counsellors and therapists who work together to create a recovery plan for our clients. Whether you experienced an injury to your body or have gone through a traumatic experience, we aim to be here to support you on your healing journey and achieve optimal mental wellness to help you thrive daily.

Business Hours: Monday to Sunday 9am–9pm