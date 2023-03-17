Your browser is out-of-date.

Crossroads Collective
Other Businesses in Langley
    The mission of Crossroads Collective is to provide our clients with the best mental and physical care possible by offering multiple therapeutic services at one location in Langley, BC. We put the personnel wellness of our clients first, and we have multiple counsellors and therapists who work together to create a recovery plan for our clients. Whether you experienced an injury to your body or have gone through a traumatic experience, we aim to be here to support you on your healing journey and achieve optimal mental wellness to help you thrive daily.

    Business Hours: Monday to Sunday 9am–9pm

    Services
    • Counselling
    • Life Coaching
    • Counselor Langley
    • Counselor Bc
    • Child Youth Play Therapy
    Service areas
    Langley and BC
    Address
    20230 Fraser Hwy
    V3A 4E6 Langley
    Canada
    +1-6045325340 crossroadscollective.ca
