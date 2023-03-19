North Park is a non-denominational Christian church. With the whole Church, we affirm The Apostles’ Creed and The Nicene Creed as foundational summaries of the Christian faith. We believe… There is one true God, the creator and sustainer of all that is, who exists eternally in three persons – the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.God’s original creation was perfect, but the first humans sinned against God by willful disobedience and passed on a corrupted nature to all humanity. Our sin alienates us from God and brings us under his condemnation. Our Lord Jesus Christ, God’s only Son, was born of the virgin Mary, is truly divine and truly human, yet is without sin. Jesus died in our place, reconciling sinful humanity to God, and offers salvation as a gift received by faith. Jesus was raised from the dead, ascended into heaven, and is the mediator between humanity and God the Father. The Holy Spirit, who is the eternal Spirit of God, leads people to repentance, lives in them, and is transforming them to be more like Jesus. The Church is made up of all believers, who are adopted into the family of God and empowered by the Holy Spirit to worship God, build one another up, share the gospel, and promote justice and love in the world. The writings of the Old and New Testaments comprise the divinely inspired, fully trustworthy, supreme and sufficient authority in all matters of faith and conduct. Jesus Christ will return, bringing about the resurrection of the dead, the judgment of all people, and the consummation of God’s glorious eternal kingdom.