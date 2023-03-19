Your browser is out-of-date.

Crossroads Collective.
Kelowna
    • Business Email: info@crossroadscollective.ca

    Are you looking for counselling in Kelowna, BC? Crossroads Collective is the place to go. We’re a healthcare center that focuses on treating people as a whole. We’ve grown to Kelowna, BC, where you may discover us in the Conscious Collective Health. We assist you in healing your body and mind.

    Business Hours: Monday to Sunday 9am–9pm

    Services
    • Counselling
    • life coaching
    • Counselor Kelowna
    • Counselor BC
    • Fitness Coaching
    • Sleep Consulting
    Service areas
    Kelowna and BC
    Address
    146 Gray Rd, BC
    V1X 1W7 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-2507650606 crossroadscollective.ca/counselling-in-kelowna
