Dancing with Parkinson’s (DWP) aims to bring seniors with Parkinson's Disease out of isolation and into an artistic community where they can dance and connect with others. We provide a fun, safe environment where those with PD can celebrate the artistry and potential of their own movement.

Guided by this mission, DWP has been providing interactive FREE DAILY classes to ALL seniors across the country on Zoom, while we navigate through social distancing and various comfort levels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

No previous dance experience required, and all abilities and mobilities welcome.



