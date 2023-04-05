Experience The Best Of Niagara Falls Tour from Toronto Duration:10 hours Depart from Toronto at 8:00 am (1.5 hour drive to Niagara)Kindly arrive 10 minutes prior to the boarding time

Return to Toronto by 6:00 pm The Deluxe Day Tour Includes:Boat cruise ride into the mist of the falls aboard Hornblower Niagara City Cruises. Get up close and personal with Canada’s Top Visitor Experience!Visit Canadian Horseshoe Falls, Queen Victoria Park, and Clifton Hill Get breathtaking views of Niagara Falls from Table Rock House vantage point Free time at the falls for lunch and sightseeing at your leisure The historical town of Niagara-on- the-Lake, one of the most beautiful towns in all of Canada with lakefront views Beautiful picture stops at Floral Clock, world’s Smallest Chapel, and Whirlpool Rapids Scenic drives through Niagara Falls with views of Fort George, Brock’s Monument, Hydropower stations, Niagara river, Welland Canal, picturesque vineyards along the Great Lakes Complimentary bottle of water Free souvenir Wi-Fi onboardTransportation by luxury minibus or motor coach with complimentary hotel pickup.



