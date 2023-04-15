Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Justin O&#39;Connor Group
Real Estate Agents in Kelowna
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Justin O’Connor Group is one of the most trusted Real Estate listing agencies in Kelowna, Alberta and beyond with over 70 years of experience. They are experts in showcasing new condo developments in Kelowna for high end living. They are also a popular name in Sotheby’s Kelowna luxury real estate and help in the buying and selling for listings in that area. You can speak to them to get your hands on the best Okanagan homes for sale in Kelowna.

    Services
    • Okanagan houses for sale
    • Kelowna houses for sale
    Service areas
    Okanagan
    Address
    108-1289 Ellis Street
    V1Y 9X6 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-2508269961 justinoconnor.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks