Toronto Home Theater
Home Media Design & Installation in Toronto
    • Toronto Home Theater was founded on the basic idea that paying more doesn’t always mean better quality. We treat each home theater design & installation as unique, like your home. We do what’s right for you. For 10 years in a row, our satisfied clients have voted Toronto Home Theater the Homestars “Best Of” in the GTA for company who meet the Homestars standards of excellence.


    Services
    • Home Theater Installation
    • Home Theater Design
    • Home Theater Ideas
    • TV wall mount installation
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    401 BAY STREET SUITE 1600
    M5H 2Y4 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4168405537 torontohometheater.ca
