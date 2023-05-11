Your browser is out-of-date.

The Mobile Reflexologist
Other Businesses in Saskatoon
    • At The Mobile Reflexologist, we provide holistic healing through reflexology and mobile massage services. Our reflexology treatments are tailored to meet your unique needs and help you achieve balance and relaxation. Our mobile services provide the convenience of receiving our treatments in the comfort of your own home or office. We specialize in sport injury recovery and car accident therapy to help alleviate pain and improve mobility. Let us help you feel your best with our personalized care. Contact us today to book your appointment.

    Services
    • Reflexology
    • mobile message
    • sport injuries
    • car accident therapy
    Address
    1312 Cumberland Ave S, SK
    S7H 2M1 Saskatoon
    Canada
    +1-3062901512 the-mobile-reflexologist.business.site
