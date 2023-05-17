West Country Pet Break

Your companion deserves to feel like the best pet in the world, don’t you think? Healthy, tasty, and completely natural: that’s what West Country Pet Break is all about.

We are a local family pet company based just outside of the small town of Sundre Alberta. As animal lovers, we aimed to give our community’s pets their new favorite treats. Now, we are taking our delicious products throughout Canada, allowing each little paw-buddy to have a great snack with that perfect homemade feeling! Our various products are prepared with selected high-quality ingredients, made without additives, preservatives, or dyes. To do that, we keep a close eye on our production, ensuring that every batch will have the same taste, texture, and security that we know every little buddy needs and deserves.

Dog treats are a popular food item for our furry friends. At West Country Pet Break our delicious snacks come in a wide variety of flavors, sizes, and shapes, offering a range of different benefits depending on the ingredients they contain. Some treats are designed to improve dental health, others to provide extra nutrition, and some simply to reward good behavior. Regardless of their purpose, dog treats are an excellent way to bond with your pet and show them how much you care. However, it’s important to choose treats that are healthy and appropriate for your dog’s individual needs, as some ingredients can be harmful or cause digestive issues. With the right treats, you can ensure that your dog stays happy, healthy, and satisfied.



