Wood Builds
Fencing & Gates in Aylmer
    • Whether you're looking for a cozy gazebo to relax in or a sturdy shed to store your outdoor equipment, Wood Builds has got you covered. With our expert craftsmanship and attention to detail, you can trust that your custom outdoor structure will exceed your expectations and stand the test of time. Our team takes great pride in providing high-quality, durable structures such as fences, decks, gazebos, and sheds that not only enhance the aesthetic of your property but also provide practical functionality. Each project is unique, tailored to the specific desires and needs of the client, and built to last.

    Services
    • Custom Decks
    • Custom Fences
    • Gazebos & Patios
    • Gates & Railing
    • Sheds
    • Materials
    • Wood Structure
    Service areas
    Ontario and Aylmer
    Address
    129 Dufferin St.
    N5H 3B1 Aylmer
    Canada
    +1-2262127790 woodbuilds.ca
