Experienced as Nanaimo Best Exterior maintenance , property cleaning company, home services near me. Helping people throughout Nanaimo BC to maintain and clean there residential and commercial property. From Departure Bay, Old City Quarter, University District, Harewood, Hammond Bay, Diver Lake, North Nanaimo, South Nanaimo, Cedar, Lantzville and anywhere in Greater Nanaimo area. We take care of your buildings exterior needs. Our professional exterior cleaning services include: -Window cleaning -Pressure washing -Gutter cleaning -Building washing – moss removal and roof cleaning, Ashphalt sealing, Concrete sealing. We make your home and your office Shine.