Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Castle Craftsmen
Kitchen Manufacturers in North York, on
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Elevate Your Living Spaces with Exquisite Luxury Custom Cabinetry by Castle Craftsmen!


    Transform your kitchen, closets, and living areas into stunning showcases of craftsmanship and style with Castle Craftsmen, the leading provider of luxury custom cabinetry in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Our expert team of artisans combines impeccable craftsmanship with innovative desigto bring your vision to life.


    Experience the ultimate in personalized luxury as we create bespoke cabinetry that perfectly suits your unique taste and lifestyle. From opulent kitchens that inspire culinary masterpieces to elegant closets that organize your wardrobe in style, our custom millwork solutions elevate every corner of your home.

    Services
    • luxury kitchen cabinets
    • high end kitchen cabinets
    • high end kitchen
    Service areas
    North York, on
    Address
    210 Toryork Dr
    M9L 1Y1 North York, on
    Canada
    +1-4165203839 ccmillwork.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks