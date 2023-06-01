J&R Custom Pole Sheds & Roofing is your trusted partner for high-quality pole sheds and roofing projects in the Lakeland and Northeast Albert areas. With our expertise in construction, we offer competitive pricing on custom pole sheds, garages, barns, framing, metal siding, metal roofing, concrete foundations, insulation, and more. As a reliable general contractor, we cater to agricultural, industrial, and commercial building needs. Whether you require a durable pole shed or a reliable roofing solution, our team delivers exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Contact J&R Custom Pole Sheds & Roofing for all your construction requirements.



