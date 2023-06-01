Your browser is out-of-date.

The Roof Medic
Roofers in Milton
Services

  • Roof Repair
  • Roof Installation
  • Roof Replacement
  • Flat Roof Replacement
    • The Roof Medic, a family-owned and operated company situated in Milton, Ontario, offers its roofing services in the Greater Toronto Area. Our goal is to provide top-notch roofing services that are durable and long-lasting. We take pride in our ability to respond quickly to our customers' needs, offering fair pricing and excellent customer service. Our team and company are fully insured, ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service. Visit The Roof Medic website to learn more about us.

    Service areas
    • Milton
    • Oakville
    • Burlington
    • Etobicoke
    • Toronto
    • Mississauga
    • Brampton
    • Vaughan
    • Woodbridge
    • Cambridge
    • Stoney Creek
    • Hamilton
    • Guelph
    • Ancaster
    • Campbellville
    • Georgetown
    • Halton Hills
    Address
    318 Laurier Ave
    L9T 3M9 Milton
    Canada
    +1-6477010349 www.theroofmedic.ca
