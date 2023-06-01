Victoria Clinique is an injectable cosmetic clinic located in Etobicoke offering a variety of treatments, including Botox, Fillers, Platelet-Rich Plasma, Hair Treatments, PDO Threads, and Skin Care. We pride ourselves on 18 years of experience in the industry, and our team of trained professionals have experience in Europe and Canada. We offer skin care services that can help address various concerns, such as wrinkles, fine lines, acne, scarring, and uneven skin tone. Our goal is to help our clients achieve their desired results- a more youthful appearance or simply brighter and more radiant skin. Everyone deserves to feel beautiful and confident in their skin, and we are here to help you achieve that goal.